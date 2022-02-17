Woman accused of breaking into downtown Evansville businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after officers say she broke into two downtown businesses before trying to pry open an ATM.

On Wednesday, officers say they saw a woman pushing a shopping cart down Southeast Third Street in downtown Evansville.

The woman was identified as 22-year-old Armani Buckner, who had active warrants out for her arrest.

They also found the shopping cart was full of unopened liquor bottles and a check from FC Tucker.

Authorities contacted FC Tucker and learned that their Main Street location was broken into.

Officers looked at their surveillance system and say they saw Buckner hitting the door lock with a pickaxe around 4:30 Wednesday morning.

According to an affidavit, Buckner eventually got inside the business, and FC Tucker staff confirmed that she had taken checks and a laptop.

Officers then contacted Bru Burger to inform them of a possible break-in to the business.

While looking at their surveillance cameras, officers say they saw Buckner break into that business and take alcohol from the bar around 6:15 a.m.

Later that morning, officers were then called to Fifth Third Bank on Northwest Third Avenue for an attempted ATM theft.

Officers say Buckner admitted that she was responsible for the damage done to the ATM.

Buckner is facing burglary and theft charges.

