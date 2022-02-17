Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Woman accused of breaking into downtown Evansville businesses

Armani Buckner.
Armani Buckner.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after officers say she broke into two downtown businesses before trying to pry open an ATM.

On Wednesday, officers say they saw a woman pushing a shopping cart down Southeast Third Street in downtown Evansville.

The woman was identified as 22-year-old Armani Buckner, who had active warrants out for her arrest.

They also found the shopping cart was full of unopened liquor bottles and a check from FC Tucker.

Authorities contacted FC Tucker and learned that their Main Street location was broken into.

Officers looked at their surveillance system and say they saw Buckner hitting the door lock with a pickaxe around 4:30 Wednesday morning.

According to an affidavit, Buckner eventually got inside the business, and FC Tucker staff confirmed that she had taken checks and a laptop.

Officers then contacted Bru Burger to inform them of a possible break-in to the business.

While looking at their surveillance cameras, officers say they saw Buckner break into that business and take alcohol from the bar around 6:15 a.m.

Later that morning, officers were then called to Fifth Third Bank on Northwest Third Avenue for an attempted ATM theft.

Officers say Buckner admitted that she was responsible for the damage done to the ATM.

Buckner is facing burglary and theft charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kenneth Langley. Right: Kelsey Wilson.
Affidavit: Over 80 grams of fentanyl found in home, Evansville couple arrested
CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
Shelly Stallings
Another Union Co. woman arrested in connection to Capitol riot
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Deputies: 17 & 13-yr-old arrested after chase ends in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Raven Young.
Evansville woman arrested in connection to 2021 overdose death
Kentucky Senate passes ban on older transgender athletes
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear holding Team Kentucky update
Senate panel advances proposal to limit pardon powers