Tubby Smith steps down as head coach at High Point

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tubby Smith has stepped down as head men’s basketball coach at High Point University.

He said that after contracting COVID-19 for a second time in less than a year, the timing was right for this change. His son and current associate head coach G.G. will take over as head coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 season.

Per High Point: He will continue his involvement at HPU through the end of the year assisting with alumni and community engagement, as well as, fundraising for athletics and other university priorities.

“I feel blessed to have had an amazing career leading, coaching and teaching great young men at first-class institutions,” said Smith. “Working at my alma mater during this stage of my career has been a dream. I’m thrilled that G.G. will be taking over as head coach. He will do a super job. Moving forward Donna and I will continue the work we have done for over two decades to support and assist the University as proud alums of HPU. HPU will always have a very special place in our hearts as we met and fell in love here at High Point. Our commitment and passion for HPU will never wane and we intend to continue be an integral part of its growth and prosperity well into the future.”

In December, Kentucky honored Smith by hanging a jersey in the Rupp Arena rafters.

