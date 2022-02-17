Tree down on roadway in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a report of a tree over the road on St. Joseph Ave. at Boonville New Harmony Road.

The call came in about 10 minutes before 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to the CenterPoint outage map, there are about three customers without power.

There were about 88 customers on the west side of Evansville without power, but the map showed it down to 19 around 1:05 p.m. Those outages were not related.

