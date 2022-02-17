Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Tree down on roadway in Vanderburgh Co.

Tree over road on St. Joe near Boonville New Harmony
Tree over road on St. Joe near Boonville New Harmony(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a report of a tree over the road on St. Joseph Ave. at Boonville New Harmony Road.

The call came in about 10 minutes before 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to the CenterPoint outage map, there are about three customers without power.

There were about 88 customers on the west side of Evansville without power, but the map showed it down to 19 around 1:05 p.m. Those outages were not related.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kenneth Langley. Right: Kelsey Wilson.
Affidavit: Over 80 grams of fentanyl found in home, Evansville couple arrested
CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
Shelly Stallings
Another Union Co. woman arrested in connection to Capitol riot
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Deputies: 17 & 13-yr-old arrested after chase ends in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
Ind. changes COVID requirements for schools
Water pooling on streets in Hopkins Co.
Hopkins Co. schools dismiss early due to flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear: Kentucky on track to have fewer cases than week before
Driver pulled from truck after it turns into flooded ditch in Henderson
Driver pulled from truck after it turns into flooded ditch in Henderson