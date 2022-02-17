Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - On alert for strong storms and damaging winds Thursday.

A couple of people facing federal drug charges are expected in court today. Destinee Vargason and Seth Stout are accused of “distributing fentanyl, causing death.”

Some Perry County students are getting a taste of real-life work experience. They are currently building a container home.

Team USA still bringing home a silver medal from Beijing despite women hockey’s loss to rival Canada.

