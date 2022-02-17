Sunny, sharply colder Friday and Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Heavy rainfall soaked the Tri-State with 1-2″ of rain across the region. As the weather system pulls away, skies will clear on Thursday night and early Friday morning. North winds will send the temperature skidding into the lower 20s by Friday morning. Sunny and cold for Friday afternoon with a high of 38. Saturday will also be sunny and cold with a high of 35. South winds will push highs back into the mid to upper 50s on Sunday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Monday will be dry during the day with a high of 61. Rain returns late Monday night, and will stay in the area through the middle of the week. Daily highs in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday will drop back to near 40 Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.