Senate panel advances proposal to limit pardon powers

(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a proposal to limit a governor’s pardon powers.

It reflects the anger still burning over ex-Gov. Matt Bevin’s flurry of last-minute pardons in late 2019.

The proposed constitutional change would prevent the former Republican governor’s successors from doing the same thing in their final days in office.

The measure won approval from a Senate committee Wednesday.

The measure advances to the GOP-dominated full Senate.

The proposal would amend the state’s Constitution to strip a governor of pardon powers for the month leading up to a gubernatorial election and for the time between the election and inauguration.

