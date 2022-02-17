Retired race car driver Al Unser Jr. visiting Evansville for book signing on Saturday

Birthday Club
Retired American race car driver and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr. is paying a visit to Evansville on Saturday.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Retired American race car driver and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr. is paying a visit to Evansville on Saturday.

Unser Jr. is holding a book signing at the Victory Theater for his new biography, “Al Unser Jr: A Checkered Past.”

The book signing is set for Saturday beginning at noon.

It will last until 2 p.m.

Unser Jr. was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 2007. He was then inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America only two years later.

