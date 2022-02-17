Birthday Club
Refund could be coming to some Kentuckians who have already paid taxes

By Josh Lucca
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Some Kentuckians may receive some tax relief very soon.

Wednesday, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order to provide relief to Kentucky taxpayers hit with hefty increases in their vehicle property tax bills.

The increase stems from a pandemic-related surge in used car values.

Henderson County Property Valuation Administrator Andrew Powell says Kentuckians who have already paid their taxes will receive refund for any extra amount they have paid from the tax increase.

“The thing to remember is February and March tax bills have already gone out, so those are incorrect, but when you come pay them we will fix the numbers so you are taxed to the old value,” said Powell.

The executive order will amount to about $340 million in reduced vehicle property taxes, but Powell said it may take a few weeks for the money to come. He also advises those mailing their taxes in to call the clerks office ahead time to prevent overpaying.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

