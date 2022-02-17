Perry Central students building container home

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry Central High School students are getting some real-life hands-on work experience.

It’s a part of Commodore Manufacturing, which is a class at Perry Central High School that provides students with an opportunity to get a taste of real-life work experience.

Manufacturing students are currently working on building a container home, which is a storage container that they’re making into a functional home.

They’re doing everything from seeking out donations to building the inside of it.

I’m told the container home will come equipped with a hot water heater, upper and lower kitchen cabinets, a kitchen sink, the bathroom will have a vanity, sink and a shower.

They’ll also have the plumbing hooked up for a toilet, but that’s about the only part they’re not supplying.

Once this container home is finished, they’re raffling it off to give it away. You could win that home for only $20.

“There are a number of different ways that individuals and customers can purchase tickets,” said Sean Schaefer, a teacher at Perry Central. “You can get them in the high school and elementary, you can get them at sporting events, really any Perry Central staff member. We also have a link on our website that will open up a spreadsheet, and you can go on there and say you want tickets, and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can and get you that. Tickets are $20 for one or $100 for six of them.”

The anticipated date for the raffle will be April 15.

They’ll also hold a few open houses to show the progress, so you can decide if you want to throw your name in the hat.

All of the money that’s raised will go straight back into the classes for future projects.

