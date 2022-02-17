Old National Bank officially completes merger with First Midwest.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Old National Bank’s merger with First Midwest Bank is now official.

Effective immediately, First Midwest Bank is a division of Old National Bank.

Customers will soon have access to more than 250 banking centers across seven states, including Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

All Old National Bank cards can be used without charge at any First Midwest Bank ATM.

Customers also have the ability to cash checks up to $5,000 at either bank branch.

