Muhlenberg Co. deputy pleads not guilty to several charges.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County sheriff’s deputy appeared for his arraignment on Thursday.

[PREVIOUS: Off-duty Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff’s deputy facing several charges]

41-year-old Jeremy Mahan of Greenville pled not guilty to charges of strangulation, terroristic threatening and wanton endangerment.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Wednesday, March 2 at 9 a.m.

Officials at the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office told 14 News that Mahan has been suspended without pay indefinitely.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.