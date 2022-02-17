Muhlenberg Co. deputy pleads not guilty to several charges
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County sheriff’s deputy appeared for his arraignment on Thursday.
[PREVIOUS: Off-duty Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff’s deputy facing several charges]
41-year-old Jeremy Mahan of Greenville pled not guilty to charges of strangulation, terroristic threatening and wanton endangerment.
A preliminary hearing has been set for Wednesday, March 2 at 9 a.m.
Officials at the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office told 14 News that Mahan has been suspended without pay indefinitely.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.