MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested on sex abuse charges.

Police say the abuse happened between 2017 to 2020.

They say 23-year-old Trevor Duvall subjected a young victim to “sexual contact by forcible compulsion” several times.

He’s due in court Friday at 9 a.m.

Duvall is out on a $25,000 bond.

