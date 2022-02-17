Kentucky Senate passes ban on older transgender athletes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to bar older transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

The 27-8 vote Wednesday followed an emotional plea from a lawmaker who shared her own family story.

Democratic Sen. Karen Berg warned that the bill is hurtful because “you’re excluding these children.”

Berg is the mother of a transgender son.

The bill aims to prevent older transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams.

The measure moves to the House next.

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.

