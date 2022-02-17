Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Kentucky Senate passes ban on older transgender athletes

(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to bar older transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

The 27-8 vote Wednesday followed an emotional plea from a lawmaker who shared her own family story.

Democratic Sen. Karen Berg warned that the bill is hurtful because “you’re excluding these children.”

Berg is the mother of a transgender son.

The bill aims to prevent older transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams.

The measure moves to the House next.

Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Kenneth Langley. Right: Kelsey Wilson.
Affidavit: Over 80 grams of fentanyl found in home, Evansville couple arrested
CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
Shelly Stallings
Another Union Co. woman arrested in connection to Capitol riot
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Deputies: 17 & 13-yr-old arrested after chase ends in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear holding Team Kentucky update
Senate panel advances proposal to limit pardon powers
Perry Central students building a container home.
Perry Central students building container home
Indiana Senate rolls back bill limiting worker vaccine rules