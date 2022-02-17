Indiana University, Dubois County partnering on Sustaining Hoosier Communities projects.

Birthday Club
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday night was the first “Sustaining Hoosier Communities” get-together in Dubois County.

Community members met at Vincennes University’s Jasper Campus for the first of these four meetings. Sustaining Hoosier Communities is a partnership between Indiana University and cities in Indiana, where people can present an issue or challenge in their community.

Different IU classes will take on that challenge and propose solutions as part of their semester’s coursework. Dennis Tedrow was one of the Jasper community members that helped spearhead the project.

“The Center for Rural Engagement is an amazing part of IU that’s working with us very closely,” Dennis Tedrow, VUJC employee and project organizer said. “Really, this is all about community building.”

The next three meetings will be Tuesday in Ferdinand, Wednesday in Huntingburg and Thursday in Jasper. There will also be a virtual meeting on Friday.

