Indiana Senate rolls back bill limiting worker vaccine rules

(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - An Indiana Senate panel has endorsed rolling back a proposal that aimed to severely limit workplace COVID-19 vaccine requirements, setting up potentially weeks of negotiations with House members on how far the Republican-led Legislature will go toward inserting itself on the issue.

Changes to the bill approved Wednesday by the Senate’s health committee require businesses to grant medical vaccine exemptions to workers along with religious exemptions as required by federal law.

Opponents of vaccine requirements lined up against the Senate’s proposal, arguing that federal laws have been inadequate in protecting the rights of people to make their own health care decisions.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

