Henderson Schools move to masks optional

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson schools are joining the list of schools making masks optional.

This is the letter sent to parents:

After analyzing our current hospital capacity, community incident rate, student and staff positive cases/quarantines, vaccine data, and our staff survey data beginning on Friday, February 18th, Henderson County Schools will move to mask-optional for HCS students and staff. Masks will no longer be required in Henderson County School facilities, but will still be required on school buses per federal mandate.

The following information has been updated in our Healthy at School Plan:

Henderson County Schools will move to optional universal masking at school. Masking will still be required on school buses per federal mandate.



Our Ethos Test-to-Stay program is still available for students and staff.



Anyone participating in the Test to Stay program will remain masked as defined by the COVID-19 Isolation/Quarantine Decision tree. This document, shown below, will still be used for students and staff.



HCS has KN95 masks available for students and staff if requested.



As we make this transition, we will continue monitoring data in our schools and community. Our top priorities will remain student/staff safety and maintaining in-person learning. Should we see significant increases in our data, additional precautionary measures will be put in place and would likely include a mask requirement.

We are seeing exceptional academic gains. Our students are developing each day in our classrooms and during extra and co-curricular activities. These great gains are a direct result of the fantastic work of our staff, and the partnership of our parents and community.

The tentative date for our next Healthy at School Plan update is March 18, 2022.

