Forest Park girls basketball looking to win first semistate title in 22 years

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA girls basketball postseason has reached the semistate stage, and two local teams still remain with the opportunity to compete for a state title.

One of the programs still in the hunt is the Forest Park girls basketball team. The Lady Rangers (24-3) are set to take on University (23-4) in the Class 2A semistate game at Jasper High School on Saturday.

The “Big Green Machine” got to this point by winning five games in the span of one week. This hot streak included three sectional victories in four days, as well as back-to-back regional wins last Saturday.

The reward for this five-game span is the program’s first regional championship since 2000, which happens to be the last time Forest Park had made it all the way to state.

“It was definitely very special,” Forest Park senior guard Ali Welp said. “The feeling’s unreal, I mean, obviously, looking up on the wall and seeing that it hasn’t been done in that long, makes me feel even better.”

“This is my 22nd year, and I’ve never been a part of a team that’s won a regional game, let alone a regional, so personally I was excited when we won the morning game, just to experience the night game,” Forest Park girls basketball head coach Tony Hasenour said. “Then, to come away with a win in the title game was a dream come true. We have a long tradition of girls basketball here at Forest Park, and it felt good to add to that tradition.”

When previewing their upcoming semistate opponent, Welp emphasized that physicality will play a huge factor in Saturday’s matchup.

“They’re definitely big, they’re strong, definitely very physical, so we’ll have to make sure we take care of the ball,” Welp said. “They’d rather prefer to drive than shoot the three, so we’re gonna have to stay low on defense, contain them and keep them off the boards.”

Forest Park will square off against University at 4 p.m. EST on Saturday.

