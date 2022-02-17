Evansville woman arrested in connection to 2021 overdose death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another person is facing charges stemming from the overdose death of Zachary Goodin.

As we previously reported, Todd Gardner was arrested in connection to Goodin’s death back in August.

Officials say they started investigating that case in April of 2021 when they found Goodin dead in an Evansville apartment.

Authorities say they found half of a blue pill that was laced with fentanyl in his apartment. They say that caused Goodin’s overdose.

Now, 25-year-old Raven Young is also facing a charge in this case.

According to court documents, when Gardner was arrested, he admitted to buying the pill from Young that he later sold to Goodin.

Young was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Wednesday night on a dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death charge.

She’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.