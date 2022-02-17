Evansville restaurant responds to increasing costs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rising costs of supplies have put a strain on local restaurants and angered some of their customers.

Management at the Thai Papaya in Evansville has seen costs slowly rise since the beginning of 2021. It’s pushed them to find ways to cover their increasing expenses, but not everyone is happy about it.

The Thai Papaya has been in Evansville for over a decade, and the current owner has been in place for over a year.

“We try to serve everyone with a friendly smile,” Jesse Sanders, operations manager for the Thai Papaya said.

At the start of 2021, management noticed the cost of many supplies beginning to rise. In October, their expenses got so high that managers say they had to make a choice: either serve smaller portions or increase their prices. They decided to add a $2 upcharge on some of their more expensive items, like chicken and pork.

“Almost all our customers understand it and they support us, but we’ve had a few, you know, head bumps, just rude customers in general,” Sanders said.

The restaurant has signs in the store about the charge, and the menus note it as well, but they don’t say the exact amount.

Managers say a server forgot to mention the charge to a customer and when they later got their bill, they got angry with the server. The situation escalated until management was worried the customer was going to spit on an employee. Luckily, it didn’t go that far, but the customer left and posted a negative review.

“We’re not trying to get rich off of one or two dollars,” Sanders said. “We’re just fighting for another day, that’s it, and try to survive and stay in business. And just like every other small business restaurant, they’re doing the same.”

After the customer left, one of the managers took to Facebook and explained why they changed their prices, including the price of a case of chicken increasing from $33 to $105 since the beginning of 2021.

Restaurant managers say they were overwhelmed with the positive response from the community, and they are eager to see costs go down in the future.

“We’ve got to be optimistic,” Sanders said. “Until then we’re just going to be as transparent as we can with the customers and let them know it’s not to get rich and retire the next day, it’s just to stay in business for you guys.”

The owner, who did not want to appear on camera, said he feels they are doing things the right way, and they are grateful for all the support they are seeing from the community.

