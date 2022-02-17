Birthday Club
ETA President voices opposition against House Bill 1134

By Mitchell Carter
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Senate met Wednesday to discuss and vote on multiple bills, including House Bill 1134.

Evansville Teacher’s Association President Lori Young attended the senate hearing of the bill on Wednesday, and was one of the many educators, parents and administrators who were going to testify on the behalf of educators against the bill.

Unfortunately, so many people showed up to speak in opposition to the bill, Young did not receive the chance to voice her opinion.

HB 1134 has been highly controversial since it was first introduced to the Indiana House of Representatives, and it’s been heavily fought against by Indiana educators the whole way.

The Indiana Senate decided that due to the nature of the opposition against the bill, as well as the many vast amendments that have been made, state lawmakers would not vote on the bill on Wednesday.

Much of the bill itself was amended, and the bill itself looks entirely different from the bill that passed its way through the House of Representatives.

“We want to ensure that Hoosier children have the best education possible,” Indiana Senator (R) Linda Rogers said. “In order to be effective, we have to work together.”

The Senate committee heard multiple testimonies stemming from multiple different angles and issues.

After hearing the testimonies of multiple people for two hours, the Senate broke and will be voting on the bill next week.

