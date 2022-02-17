Birthday Club
Driver pulled from truck after it turns into flooded ditch in Henderson

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire crews were called to Gregory Drive after a report of an truck on it’s side in a ditch.

It happened around 10:30 a.m.

They say it was first reported the truck drove into a sinkhole, but that turned out not to be the case.

Fire officials say a 911 caller told them the driver was not able to get out. Crews were able to get the driver out safely.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

