Driver pulled from truck after it turns into flooded ditch in Henderson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire crews were called to Gregory Drive after a report of an truck on it’s side in a ditch.
It happened around 10:30 a.m.
They say it was first reported the truck drove into a sinkhole, but that turned out not to be the case.
Fire officials say a 911 caller told them the driver was not able to get out. Crews were able to get the driver out safely.
