On Alert: Showers & Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Wind Advisory is effect until 6:00 p.m. Expect winds gusting 30-40 miles an hour through late afternoon.

Windy....showers mixing with a scattered thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 60s. Torrential rainfall may prompt minor flooding along with a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damage winds and lightning. There is an isolated tornado threat across western Kentucky. Tonight, rain ending and turning blustery...with scattered snow possible. Low temps dropping into the lower 20s.

Friday, windy and colder as high temperatures drop into the mid-30s under mostly sunny skies. Friday night, mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday, mostly sunny as high temps only climb into the upper 30s.

