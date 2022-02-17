4 arrested on multiple drug possession charges in Webster Co.

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Providence Police Department says four people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers executed a search warrant at the 700 block of Givens Street.

Officials say when police arrived at the house, they found four adults who were all using drugs.

Tony Galbraith and Dana Thomason were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, meth, and drug paraphernalia.

Noah and Sharla Hardrick were arrested and are facing multiple charges, including possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

