2 people facing federal drug charges expected in court
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people facing federal drug charges are due in court this Thursday morning.

25-year-old Destinee Vargason and 21-year-old Seth Stout are both facing charges of “distributing fentanyl, causing death.”

The two, from Morganfield, are expected to be arraigned in a federal courtroom in Owensboro.

As we’ve reported that fentanyl overdose death was 19-year-old Trestin Fox of Uniontown.

