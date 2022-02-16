Birthday Club
Wind Advisory

On Alert: Thursday Thunderstorms
14 First Alert 2/16
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the lower 60s. Southerly winds gusting 20-35 miles an hour during the afternoon. Tonight, showers and isolated thunderstorms developing late. Lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday, windy....showers mixing with a few thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 60s. Torrential rainfall may prompt minor flooding along with a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damage winds and lightning.

Friday, windy and colder as high temperatures drop into the mid-30s under mostly sunny skies.

