Wind Advisory
On Alert: Thursday Thunderstorms
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb into the lower 60s. Southerly winds gusting 20-35 miles an hour during the afternoon. Tonight, showers and isolated thunderstorms developing late. Lows in the mid-50s.
Thursday, windy....showers mixing with a few thunderstorms as high temps remain in the lower 60s. Torrential rainfall may prompt minor flooding along with a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. The primary storm threats include damage winds and lightning.
Friday, windy and colder as high temperatures drop into the mid-30s under mostly sunny skies.
