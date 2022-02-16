Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 2/16
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Several Tri-State schools are moving to masks optional, including the EVSC. They’re citing improving case numbers and younger kids now being eligible for vaccinations.

This comes as the CDC is expected to update its mask guidance. The CDC’s director could talk about the matter during The White House COVID-19 Response Team’s briefing.

We’re learning more about the three people indicted on federal drug charges. Two of them are facing charges of “distributing fentanyl, causing death.”

We’re continuing our black history month series. This morning, we’ll introduce you to a man with goals geared toward community conversation and fitness.

