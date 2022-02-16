Tecumseh girls basketball program secures first regional title

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time ever, the Tecumseh girls basketball team brought home a 1A regional title.

On Saturday, they defeated Trinity Lutheran in round one, and then Lanesville in a thrilling 47-46 win in the championship game.

“We’ve never won a regional before, so first time in school history, that’s amazing. Our community is incredible,” senior guard Morgan Wilson said.

The past three seasons, the Braves have made it to the championship game, but this is the first year they’ve been victorious.

“It’s been hard to not get past that championship game,” senior forward Kaybree Oxley said. “Especially this year, I think all of us just wanted it so bad that we put our minds to it and got it done.”

As the team reflected on how they got to this historic moment, they gave credit to their depth and willingness to stay competitive.

”Last week, we played four games and this week we just play one, so it’s going to be a mindset of ‘hey we got to stay focused,’” head coach Adam Lubbehusen said. “Hopefully we go up Saturday and come back out as semi-state champs.”

The Braves will take on the number the one team in class 1A, Waldron, in the semi-state game on Saturday.

