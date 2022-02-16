Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Tecumseh girls basketball program secures first regional title

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time ever, the Tecumseh girls basketball team brought home a 1A regional title.

On Saturday, they defeated Trinity Lutheran in round one, and then Lanesville in a thrilling 47-46 win in the championship game.

“We’ve never won a regional before, so first time in school history, that’s amazing. Our community is incredible,” senior guard Morgan Wilson said.

The past three seasons, the Braves have made it to the championship game, but this is the first year they’ve been victorious.

“It’s been hard to not get past that championship game,” senior forward Kaybree Oxley said. “Especially this year, I think all of us just wanted it so bad that we put our minds to it and got it done.”

As the team reflected on how they got to this historic moment, they gave credit to their depth and willingness to stay competitive.

”Last week, we played four games and this week we just play one, so it’s going to be a mindset of ‘hey we got to stay focused,’” head coach Adam Lubbehusen said. “Hopefully we go up Saturday and come back out as semi-state champs.”

The Braves will take on the number the one team in class 1A, Waldron, in the semi-state game on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to two crashes on US 41 at SR 57.
Deputies: US 41 in Vanderburgh Co. back open after morning crashes
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
Kyler Lee.
ISP: Man accused of drunk driving with children in car
Two drivers taken to hospital after Monday crash

Latest News

Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: Henderson County vs. Evansville Christian
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: Henderson County vs. Evansville Christian
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: Henderson County vs. Evansville Christian
Boys H.S. Basketball Highlights: Henderson County vs. Evansville Christian
Hoops Live Player of the Week - Week 6
Hoops Live Player of the Week - Week 6
Tecumseh girls basketball program secures first regional title
Tecumseh girls basketball program secures first regional title