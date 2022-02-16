Public adjusters work to help Western Ky. tornado victims

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been over two months since the tornadoes tore through western Kentucky. Affected people in the area are receiving offers from their insurance companies, but some don’t feel like they’re being offered enough.

December’s tornadoes left a lot of people in need of help. Insurance is a valuable resource, but some people don’t feel they’re getting enough from it. While insurance adjusters represent insurance companies, public adjusters focus primarily on insurance policyholders.

“Kind of levels out the playing field in the negotiations and communication with the insurance company’s adjuster,” said Denis Rowe, public adjuster and claims specialist with The Howarth Group.

The first step in getting the help you need, is getting an estimate from your insurance company of what it will take to repair or rebuild.

“Once that estimate is rendered, I think it’s wise to have somebody like myself or another public adjuster review that estimate in light of the policy coverages,” said Rowe.

Their role is to evaluate the offer and see if your insurance company’s estimate reflects all the damages, lines up with your policy and accurately represents the work that needs to be done.

Rowe has a few bits of advice to anyone who finds themselves in this situation. The first is to email your adjuster and ask for a complete copy of your policy.

“That’s the bible, so to speak,” said Rowe. “That’s where all the promises are buried and all the coverages are.”

Next, make sure you keep your correspondence with your insurance company in writing. If you make important decisions on the phone or in person, be sure to follow up with an email summarizing the information.

Insurance policies have an appraisal provision, so if a public adjuster and your insurance company can’t come to an agreement, they can bring the matter to a third party.

Remember, Kentucky has a matching law which means, for example, if they can’t find replacement shingles that match what’s already on your roof, they have to replace the whole thing.

If you decide to work with a public adjuster, make sure they’re licensed with the Kentucky Department of Insurance.

Rowe says he knows how devastating disasters like this can be.

“There’s not only a lot of properties that are damaged but it’s the people who own those properties, that live in them, that are affected,” said Rowe. “It’s an emotional time for them, and of course that makes it challenging for us because, you know, we’re human beings and we understand when people have suffered.”

They say insurance offers roll out a bit more slowly during the holidays, that along with the scope of the damage from the tornadoes and it’s taken a long time to get people their offers. Now that they are, adjusters are expanding their work into Hopkins County and other affected areas.

For more information on how to find a public adjuster, visit the website for The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters.

