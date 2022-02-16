Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Preschool apologizes, closes after blackface activity

A Massachusetts preschool has shut its doors after a teacher planned an activity involving...
A Massachusetts preschool has shut its doors after a teacher planned an activity involving blackface that was apparently intended to celebrate Black History Month. That teacher was fired.(Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts Montessori preschool has shut down and apologized after a classroom full of toddlers painted black faces on paper plates and held them up to their own faces to celebrate Black History Month.

ICKids in Newton in a statement posted on Facebook and on the school’s front door Sunday said the “curriculum was not executed or completed in the manner that it should have been, so we apologize.”

The teacher who planned and executed the Feb. 8 activity was fired.

Management said that because possible protests at the school could put children at risk, it was closing for the time being. If the school does reopen, it pledged to hold diversity training and hire a more diverse staff.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Crews respond to two crashes on US 41 at SR 57.
Deputies: US 41 in Vanderburgh Co. back open after morning crashes
Kyler Lee.
ISP: Man accused of drunk driving with children in car
Two drivers taken to hospital after Monday crash

Latest News

Police Chief Joseph Sinagra describes the moment officers found a girl who'd been missing for...
Police describe finding girl under staircase
Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, sparking Western...
NATO sees no sign Russia is pulling back troops near Ukraine
Hopkins Co. School board approves merger
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 2/16
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines