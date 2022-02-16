Birthday Club
OPD waiting on additional body cameras

By Jamee French
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Officers are hoping to add body cameras to their force in March.

Officials purchased 111 cameras through Motorola Solutions.

Due to COVID supply chain issues, the parts for these cameras are taking longer than expected to come in.

Head of support services, Lieutenant Tristan Russelburg, says the body cameras he chose will also include features to help officers when they’re out on patrol.

”We purchased vehicle kits. So what that does is it allows the cameras to offload video while the officer is inside their car, and it also has a switch in it that connects to the lightbars in the vehicle. So when an officer activates his light bar, it automatically activates the camera. Those are the parts that we’re waiting on, and like I said, we’re starting to get those in. We just don’t have everything in just yet,” said Lt. Russelburg.

Once all the parts arrive and the body cameras are ready to go, Motorola trainers will teach officers how to use them.

