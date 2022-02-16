Birthday Club
Police investigation after two Owensboro homes shot

(unsplash.com)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro detectives are investigating after two separate homes were shot Tuesday night.

They say the first one happened in the 700 block of Delray Street around 9:30.

Authorities tell us that house was hit once and no one was hurt.

Then a couple of hours later, officers were called to the 2100 block of Churchill Court for a shots fired call.

There, they say a home was also hit once.

Luckily, we’re told no one was hurt in this incident either.

If you know anything about these, call police at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

