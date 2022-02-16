Birthday Club
Mater Dei High School names new president

Dan Niemeier.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei High School in Evansville has named Dan Niemeier to serve as President.

According to school leaders, Niemeier is a 1980 graduate of Mater Dei and has an extensive background in the Mater Dei and Evansville Catholic and charitable communities.

Niemeier comes to Mater Dei from Resurrection Parish in Evansville, where officials say he was the director of operations.

Officials say Niemeier will begin his new role on April 4.

