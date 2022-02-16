Birthday Club
Madisonville home to World’s Fastest Window Washer

By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The world’s fastest window cleaner is now a resident of Madisonville, Kentucky.

After winning first place at the International Window Cleaner convention in Orlando, Florida, Joel Lamb was crowned World’s Fastest Window Cleaner.

Lamb is the owner of Shining Window and won first place in the field of domestic and international competitors this past week.

He said the competition was nerve wracking not only because he won first place, but because each competitor got two tries to get their best time, and his last attempt was disqualified.

“So then I had to sit through another two dozen or so competitors waiting for my results to see if I won,” Lamb said. “And it was just nerve wracking because I could see my name on the leader board as one and I watched for over two hours waiting to see the final results and after it was over it was a huge rush. It was quite emotional too.”

Along with the title, Lamb also received a belt which he said he wore the whole weekend of the convention.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

