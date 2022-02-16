Kentucky Wesleyan College head football coach resigns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan College head football coach, Craig Yeast has resigned.

Yeast submitted his resignation after accepting an offer to return to his hometown, family and friends to continue in education and coaching.

Kentucky Wesleyan thanked Yeast for his contributions to the football program and wished him and his family all the best in his next chapter.

According to a press release, during the transition, current associate head coach Tyrone Young has been named acting head football coach.

Coach Young came to Kentucky Wesleyan in Dec. 2018 and was named the program’s defensive and recruiting coordinator. Young has nearly a decade of college football experience and has been an integral part of all phases of the Panthers football program since his arrival.

The college says they look forward to working with Coach Young in this capacity as they develop a plan for filling the full-time position.

