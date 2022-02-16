Kentucky House passes bill on assigning officers to schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill aimed at taking another step toward assigning police officers to every school campus.

It’s been a policy objective since a 2018 school shooting.

The measure would require Kentucky school districts to have an officer assigned to each campus by August.

But lawmakers included a provision recognizing that many districts are struggling to meet the standard because of insufficient funding or law enforcement understaffing.

Under the bill, those districts would work with the state school security marshal on a plan to achieve the expectation of having a school resource officer at each campus.

