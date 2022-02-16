Kentucky community finds symbol of hope in nativity figure.

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - The work is ongoing to put western Kentucky back together after December’s tornadoes. One community found an unlikely symbol of hope amid the chaos.

Parts of Hartford, Kentucky were hit hard by the tornadoes.

Not long after these storms tore through the area, six-year-old Carter Bradshaw was riding the bus home from school and saw something lying on the ground. It was a plastic figure of the Virgin Mary, the only remaining piece from a nativity set that blew away in the storm.

Carter decided she had to do something about it.

”Because I just didn’t want to leave it down on the ground,” Carter said. “I just wanted to pick it up so everybody can see her face.”

She went home and told her parents she wanted to stand it back up, her mom says it wasn’t unexpected.

”It was not surprising to me at all because that’s just her nature,” Leslie Bradshaw, Carter’s mom said. “She’s always wanting to do things.”

They drove her back to where the figure was and she stood it back up all on her own. Her mom says she understands why it means so much to people.

”I think just the fact that it’s still there at all just brings a lot of peace and joy to people,” Leslie said. “It’s just a plastic figure, but it kind of means a lot more to people, especially in that specific area. They were hit pretty hard.”

The Bradshaws weren’t the only people to notice it. Others have claimed on social media to have also stood the figure up and cleaned it off when the wind has knocked it back down.

It seems the whole community has rallied around this symbol of hope.

”To have something that’s still there and to have people notice that it is being taken care of and it is being picked back up and that she’s just kind of there to watch over the area,” Leslie said. “She made it through the storm. I think it just brings some peace to people.”

No one knows exactly how long the nativity figure will stand there, but it’s safe to assume it will stay long beyond the Christmas season.

