Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Hopkins Co. Disaster Recovery Center to close Friday

(KAIT)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently at 6 p.m. Friday.

That’s the recovery center at Mike’s Old Pharmacy in Earlington.

However, officials say residents affected by the December tornadoes can still get help with questions about their FEMA disaster assistance.

Officials say three other recovery centers will remain open to help with uploading documents to accounts and answering questions.

Those centers are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the following locations:

  • Graves County: Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
  • Hopkins County: Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
  • Warren County: Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

The centers can also provide access to technology equipment for those with disabilities.

If you need specialized technology equipment, tell the specialist when you call the FEMA Helpline.

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Helpline operators are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Crews respond to two crashes on US 41 at SR 57.
Deputies: US 41 in Vanderburgh Co. back open after morning crashes
Kyler Lee.
ISP: Man accused of drunk driving with children in car
Matthew Arthur
KSP make arrest in 2021 Webster Co. bank robbery

Latest News

Indiana COVID-19
All area counties remain in red on Ind. COVID map; Northern Ind. improving
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Shelly Stallings
Another Union Co. woman arrested in connection to Capitol riot
Left: Kenneth Langley. Right: Kelsey Wilson.
Affidavit: Over 80 grams of fentanyl found in home, Evansville couple arrested
Deaconess on Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers’ list