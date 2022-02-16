Hopkins Co. Disaster Recovery Center to close Friday

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently at 6 p.m. Friday.

That’s the recovery center at Mike’s Old Pharmacy in Earlington.

However, officials say residents affected by the December tornadoes can still get help with questions about their FEMA disaster assistance.

Officials say three other recovery centers will remain open to help with uploading documents to accounts and answering questions.

Those centers are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the following locations:

Graves County : Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066

Hopkins County : Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408

Warren County: Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

The centers can also provide access to technology equipment for those with disabilities.

If you need specialized technology equipment, tell the specialist when you call the FEMA Helpline.

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Helpline operators are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

