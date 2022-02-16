Birthday Club
Hoosier takes sliver in freeski slopestyle

(Pixabay)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Nick Goepper from Lawrenceburg, Indiana took silver in the freeski slopestyle.

That gives him a total of three Olympic medals.

He won silver in the same event in South Korea in 2018 and bronze during the Sochi games in 2014.

We could see another Hoosier medal Wednesday. Justin Schoenefeld will compete in the men’s aerials Wednesday morning.

He’s already coming home with a gold after the team mixed aerials event last week.

