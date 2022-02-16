Birthday Club
Deputies: Hancock Co. man arrested after fleeing in stolen vehicle

22-year-old Devin Woosley of Hawesville(Source: Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hawesville man was taken into custody after deputies say he fled at a high speed away from authorities during a traffic stop.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy clocked in 22-year-old Devin Woosley of Hawesville at driving 96 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone in the 10000 block of Highway 144 on Wednesday.

Deputies say once the vehicle pulled into a driveway and the driver exited the car, he quickly jumped back in and drove away.

A short time later, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office notified DCSO that the vehicle that Woosley was driving had been reported stolen.

After continuing to search the area, DCSO officials say deputies located the suspect walking on Stump Newman Road. Deputies say after the suspect physically resisted arrest, he was brought under control and placed into custody.

Woosley is facing the following charges:

  • Fleeing or evading police first-degree (motor vehicle)
  • Reckless driving
  • Speeding
  • Wanton endangerment - police officer
  • Receiving stolen property
  • Resisting arrest
  • Driving on DUI suspended license
  • Criminal mischief
  • (2) unrelated arrest warrants

