EVSC and Diocese of Evansville announce new masking policies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In an update sent to parents, Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation and the Diocese of Evansville announced new changes to their masking policies.

EVSC says masks in their schools will now be optional starting Wednesday, Feb. 16.

EVSC told parents in August 2021, the schools would utilize the Indiana Department of Health’s weekly 2-metric score for determining mitigation strategies.

EVSC released a statement saying: “Since that time, eligibility for vaccination has expanded to include all students ages 5 and up. Additionally, over 70 percent of Vanderburgh County residents now have either been vaccinated or have developed antibodies from contracting the virus in the previous 90 days. Recent positive case numbers within EVSC have declined to the lowest levels for this academic year. Thankfully, student and staff absenteeism rates have also declined dramatically. Based on this positive information, masks will now be optional inside all EVSC facilities, beginning Wednesday, February 16, 2022.”

Students won’t be able to ditch the masks entirely, per a federal transportation mandate, masks will still be required on buses.

EVSC says per the IDH guidelines, unvaccinated individuals in schools that are mask optional will be required to quarantine at home should they be identified as a close contact.

The Diocese of Evansville says they are lifting the requirement for masking, but allowing individual schools to make their own decisions about masking starting Wednesday as well.

DOE released a statement saying: “Effective Wednesday, February 16, the mask mandates for Resurrection School (PreSchool-8th grade and Faculty/Staff) will be lifted and masks will be optional for all within the school. Please talk to your child(ren) about what your expectations are for them to wear or not wear a mask. Masks are still REQUIRED while on buses in the state of Indiana. Please make sure your child has a mask in their backpack to wear when riding the bus. Going forward we ask that all families continue to daily symptom check and if your student is sick keep them at home. We will still inform families when a student is a close contact to someone who has tested positive when needed. Positive cases still need to be reported to the school office and a 5-day quarantine is still required.”

Both school corporations say they will be prepared to adjust mitigation strategies in the future should it become necessary.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.