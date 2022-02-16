Birthday Club
Evansville murder suspect makes first court appearance

Jean Holland
Jean Holland(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville murder suspect made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

22-year old Jean Holland is being held without bond.

[PREVIOUS: Vann Park Blvd. murder suspect arrested]

He was arrested Friday and is accused in the stabbing death of Kayla Warner. Her body was found in her Vann Park Boulevard Apartment in November.

Holland is due back in court next month.

