Evansville murder suspect makes first court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville murder suspect made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

22-year old Jean Holland is being held without bond.

He was arrested Friday and is accused in the stabbing death of Kayla Warner. Her body was found in her Vann Park Boulevard Apartment in November.

Holland is due back in court next month.

