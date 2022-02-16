Evansville man helps multiple nonprofits, aims to be advocate for those in need

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Throughout the last couple of weeks, we’ve been shining a spotlight on Black History Month.

We’re introducing you to people who are committed to making their communities better.

If you’re from Evansville or anywhere close to this area, you might know DeAndre Wilson.

He calls himself a serial entrepreneur.

DeAndre tells us that title embodies everything he does because many times he’s focusing on helping multiple nonprofits and working on other projects.

But the reason you might know him is because you can’t miss him when he’s around. He’s typically pushing a giant tire for miles and miles, which is part of the “Keep Rolling Campaign.”

DeAndre says he chooses a nonprofit every other month and raises money for them.

He tells us for him, it’s about being a strong advocate for those who need the help.

DeAndre says oftentimes he feels nonprofits are ignored or forgotten about in Evansville, some of the smaller ones, people don’t even know they exist.

DeAndre shines a spotlight on them during his journey.

“I want to give back and I want to help blaze. Hopefully, a pathway for where hopefully other organizations say, ‘you know what, let’s just start helping non-profits.’ I know we have amazing organizations that do that now, but sometimes we get so caught up in writing grants and waiting, and then the work gets put on hold,” said DeAndre Wilson.“ Perhaps what if there was a streamlined process where we just help nonprofits where they can continue to just do their great work. So I just want to give back and make it as simple as possible that I can as a serial entrepreneur in hopes that others can catch on.”

He says a lot of this began with where his Black History started for him and having a very strong role model growing up.

“It wasn’t until maybe my teen years where my dad really just opened up about it where we had some really serious, uncomfortable conversations about how to handle myself with the police officers, his struggles as a Black man living in Evansville,” DeAndre explained. “He talked about food. He talked about health and how to carry yourself, work ethic. So all of those topics he talked about embodied Black History and how we as Black men have to be ten steps ahead of the game, carry ourselves, work ten times harder just to get ahead.”

Evansville man helps multiple nonprofits, aims to be advocate for those in need - Pt II

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.