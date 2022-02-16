CenterPoint Energy under fire for rising bill costs in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council drafted up a letter for CenterPoint Energy to send after their meeting on Monday, February 14.

Toward the end of the meeting, multiple customers testified on behalf of both themselves and their neighbors in regards to the rising CenterPoint Energy bills.

“It’s getting to the point that people are talking about moving out of the area,” said Evansville local Brittany Cox, “it’s getting that bad.”

Another local citizen that approached the podium and spoke to the council was Fred Mulfinger.

With a seriousness to his voice, Mulfinger reiterated, “Utilities, which are a basic necessity of life, are not like our income-tax system where those who make more, pay more.”

“Those in the greatest need, who typically suffer from the worst living and housing conditions,” said Mulfinger, “pay the same flat-rate usage fee as those who have more than enough.”

CenterPoint Energy customers have reported upticks on their monthly bills upwards of hundreds of dollars, and despite what CenterPoint has said in reference to aid packages and discussions with legislators, many are having none of it.

“We have, you know, a 4,000-square-foot building that we’re heating,” said local business owner, Laura Emmons, “so you’re just like, oh my God, is my bill going to be as much as my rent this month?”

The Facebook group, Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy, has over 7,000 members. With this kind of backing behind their cause, it indicates that these complaints are not just from a small sample size of residents.

14 News spoke with CenterPoint Energy representative and Evansville native Alyssia Oshodi, who expressed that CenterPoint hears the people of Evansville, they received the letter from city council, and they want to do whatever they can to keep their consumers satisfied.

“We are talking and having conversations with our local elected officials,” said Oshodi. “We know customers have been in contact with them. Not only city council, but other representatives of our area who share the concerns of our customers.”

Oshodi also said that they want to keep the dialogue going, and that they are entirely open to hearing from both legislators and their own consumers about issues.

CenterPoint Energy warned people in late 2021 that the price of natural gas may rise, and bills would subsequently rise as well. However, they say that they are looking to continue dialogue with residents under their blanket of service, and will do what they can to ensure that everybody has a say.

To contact CenterPoint Energy you can visit their website here or call at (800)-227-1376.

