ETA president speaking at statehouse on controversial HB 1134

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Teacher Association President Lori Young is speaking at the statehouse Wednesday.

She’ll be addressing the controversial House Bill 1134.

It’s received a lot of criticism from teachers all across Indiana.

That’s why lawmakers say it could see significant changes soon.

The bill’s sponsor says one amendment would remove the provision requiring classroom materials to be posted online and reviewed by parents.

Another amendment might remove the part of the bill restricting teaching on racism and politics.

That meeting is set for 1:30.

