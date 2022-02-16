Deputies: 17 & 13-yr-old arrested after chase ends in Henderson Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A pair of teenagers were arrested after a two county chase.

Daviess County deputies tried to stop a car Tuesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence.

That was at the intersection of West Parrish Avenue and Bosley Road.

However, officials say they didn’t pull over, which started a 30-minute chase.

With help from Kentucky State Police and Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, officials say spike strips were used to stop the car.

They say it ended near the intersection of Highway 60 West and Ernest Lane in Henderson County.

Authorities say the driver and the passenger got out and ran but were arrested a short time later.

Deputies say a 17-year-old and 13-year-old are facing several charges, including possession of a handgun, trafficking in marijuana and fleeing police.

