Deaconess on Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers’ list

By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Deaconess say they have been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2022.

The list includes 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers.

On the large employer list, Deaconess placed 67th overall and 16th among healthcare organizations.

“At Deaconess, we put people at the center of everything we do, striving to make a positive difference in the lives of our patients, families, employees and community,” said Shawn McCoy, CEO, Deaconess Health System. “Being included in this prestigious list—in addition to ranking so highly—is a source of pride for current employees, and will be of interest to those who may be considering joining our exceptional team.”

More information about current opportunities at Deaconess can be found at deaconess.com/careers.

