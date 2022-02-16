Beshear signs executive order for savings on vehicle property taxes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says he is taking steps to help families and businesses as inflation continues to spike.

Gov. Beshear and State Representative Angie Hatton spoke at a Wednesday news conference to lay out plans to offer financial relief:

The latest reports point to the highest inflation in 40 years. The consumer price index shows costs rising 7.5% from a year ago. It comes also as supply chain issues are still a factor.

According to the consumer price index, food, energy and housing costs have increased the fastest in recent weeks.

During the news conference, Gov. Beshear signed an executive order for 1% savings in vehicle property taxes that will last two years. He says it’s a $1.2 billion plan.

“If they own a vehicle and it is in the same condition and they are living in the same county, they will not pay taxes on the inflated value,” Beshear said.

This comes as supply chain issues on new cars caused used cars to be worth more. Usually, people pay less on their taxes than the previous year, as car values drop.

Completely Kentucky is a store in downtown Frankfort that sells art and items made by Kentuckians and its owner has seen the impact of inflation for months.

“Probably 5 percent to 8 percent. Some things 10 percent. Honey has gone way up. I have no idea why, it comes from hives, we have local honey,” owner Ann Wingrove said.

To provide more inflation relief, Rep. Hatton is filing a bill to temporarily lower the sales tax from 6 to 5 percent.

“I’m glad to introduce this legislation that I believe will bring immediate help to my families in eastern Kentucky and throughout the state,” Hatton said.

The governor says the car tax reduction will last two years and those who already paid will get a refund from their county clerk.

House Speaker David Osborne released this statement about the governor’s action on the car tax:

“While we have yet to see the Governor’s plan, it appears he and the House Minority Leadership have finally accepted that the state’s economy isn’t as strong as they want us to believe. These proposals are yet another piecemeal, short term approach that doesn’t sufficiently address the problems Kentuckians face. Of course we appreciate the Governor’s sudden interest in his administration’s policies as they relate to the motor vehicle tax, particularly since last week the House approved legislation that would not only set the motor vehicle tax at the 2021 rate, but also address assessment issues that stem back to his father’s administration. The unfortunate part of this is that he showed today he could have remedied this weeks ago.

“However, while he supports lowering the state sales tax, we are hopeful he eventually recognizes that far more can be accomplished for Kentuckians by overhauling the state’s antiquated tax structure. Why should the people of Kentucky settle for a temporary one percent sales tax cut when we can adopt policies that let them keep more of their hard-earned money in the first place?”

