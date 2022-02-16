Birthday Club
All area counties remain in red on Ind. COVID map; Northern Ind. improving

9 new area deaths reported
Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 1,450 new COVID-19 cases and 125 new deaths statewide.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,671,299 cases and 21,524 deaths.

The map shows eight new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Gibson Co.

It shows 69 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 22 new cases in Warrick County, 17 new cases in Dubois County, nine new cases in Perry County, 12 new cases in Posey County, 15 new cases in Gibson County, five new cases in Spencer County, and six new cases in Pike County.

The state’s 2-metric score map shows all area counties are still in the red. Several more Indiana counties north of the Tri-State are now in orange, and even a few are in yellow.

2/16 Indiana COVID map
2/16 Indiana COVID map(Indiana State Department of Health)

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 56,438 cases, 564 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,709 cases, 157 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 19,943 cases, 222 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,577 cases, 58 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,445 cases, 53 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,473 cases, 130 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,149 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,675 cases, 46 deaths

