On Alert for strong storms and damaging winds on Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy and windy Wednesday with highs in the 60s. We are on alert for a few strong thunderstorms with damaging winds and possible tornadoes on Thursday. A cold front will sweep in Wednesday night and collide with warm moist air streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rainfall will be possible on Thursday with 1-2″ of rain possible. Damaging winds will be the main threat with any of the stronger storms. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out, especially over western Kentucky. Highs on Thursday will rise into the lower 60s. Sharply colder air behind the front will push temps into the lower 20s by Friday morning. Mainly sunny and cold Friday with highs in the middle 30s. Dry for the weekend with a high of 40 on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. More rain likely to start next week.

