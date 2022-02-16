Affidavit: Over 80 grams of fentanyl found in home, Evansville couple arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say a traffic stop led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs and put an Evansville couple in jail.

It all started when officers pulled over a car for speeding on Covert near Burdette Avenue around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say the driver was identified as 36-year-old Kenneth Langley. His passenger was Dustin Dunn, 27, of Newburgh.

Officials say Langley’s 13-month-old was in a car seat in the back.

According to an affidavit, detectives noticed a white powdery substance in the front area of the vehicle that tested positive for fentanyl.

While Langley was pulled over, they say his girlfriend, 30-year-old Kelsey Wilson, showed up.

Officials say Wilson is the mother of the child in the car.

They say Langley and his passenger were arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Wilson was then taken back to her home in the 1700 block of Bradmoor Street, where authorities executed a search warrant.

They sat they learned a seven-year-old also lived at the home.

Detectives say they found a large amount of drugs inside the house.

They say they recovered about 85 grams of a white powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

Officials say they also found a bag with over 100 grams of synthetic weed along with three bags and two glass jars of marijuana.

An affidavit states that investigators also found over $18,400, digitals scales and guns.

Wilson and Langley are facing dealing and neglect of dependant charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.